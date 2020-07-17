Update On The Status Of WWE WrestleMania 37

While it might still be a long way off, WWE is already concentrating on WWE WrestleMania 37 and whether or not the show will be able to go ahead as planned.

After this years event had to be cancelled, WWE doesn’t want to risk the same happening again for its planned Los Angeles show next year.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE is currently planning on doing the show as planned. However, they don’t want to have to make a late decision again or have things looming in the air. The report stated that WWE wants a decision made by mid December from the state of California in regards to large scale gatherings.

WrestleVotes did note that is probably not good.