Update On The WWE Status Of Eva Marie

While it has been widely reported that Eva Marie has re-signed with WWE, as of yet, she hasn’t appeared on-screen.

It was rumored that she was set to debut on WWE Raw earlier this week, which never ended up happening. However, PWInsider.com has reported that Eva was indeed backstage at the WWE ThunderDome on Monday, and was getting some medical testing done ahead of her return.

The report confirmed that she has indeed signed a new contract with WWE, and actually did so around a month ago. So now it simply a waiting game for when she shows up on television.

It is currently unknown if she will be returning as a wrestler or a manager/valet, but that will be revealed in due course.