Update On This Week’s AEW Dynamite Air Date & Time

All Elite Wrestling has announced that this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT will return to its normal Wednesday night timeslot at 8PM ET.

Confirmed for this week’s show:

  • Parking Lot Fight: Best Friends vs. Santana & Ortiz
  • FTR vs. Jurassic Express
  • Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. Private Party
  • Hangman Page vs. Kazarian

With the NBA Playoffs schedule allowing AEW to return to usual this week, the company will once again be head-to-head with WWE NXT on the USA Network.