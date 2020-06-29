Update On This Week’s WWE Taping Schedule Following COVID-Related Changes

A new report from John Pollock of POST Wrestling has shed some light on changes made to the WWE television taping schedule.

The company’s original plan to tape two full weeks of content this past Friday had to be modified due to an outbreak of COVID-19 that has effected at least four names that we know of for sure, and likely many others.

This week’s Monday Night Raw has already been taped. WWE will return to the Performance Center on Wednesday (7/1) to tape both “Great American Bash” special episodes of NXT, with the first airing later that night.

WWE will then tape this week’s and next week’s episodes of Friday Night Smackdown on Thursday (7/2) before capping off a busy week with two more week’s of Monday Night Raw, Main Event, and the new Raw Talk series.

While this is the schedule as of now, it’s worth noting that these plans could very quickly change as the week progresses if more tests come back positive.