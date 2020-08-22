Update On WWE Bringing Back Jeff Hardy’s “No More Words” Theme Song

It looks like Jeff Hardy fans will unfortunately have to wait a bit longer for the return of his classic WWE theme song, “No More Words”.

The “Charismatic Enigma” appeared on The Bump back in March and told fans that he would be bringing the entrance theme back. Five months have passed since with no update on the situation, until this Friday night.

Jeff’s wife Beth Hardy confirmed on Twitter that WWE is waiting for an “actual live crowd” to bring the song back to television, telling disappointed fans to “blame COVID”.

Hardy won the Intercontinental Championship on Friday Night Smackdown this week, defeating AJ Styles to win the belt for the first time in 12 years.