Update On WWE Having A Small Number Of Fans In Attendance On WWE Raw

Last night for WWE Raw, WWE had a small number of legitimate fans inside the WWE Performance Center being intermingled with the NXT stars.

WWE had been just using NXT Superstars and Performance Center recruits previously, but WWE did add a small group of fans yesterday. It was noted on social media by Bryan Alvarez that they weren’t just extras and were legitimate fans.

In a further update, Jon Alba revealed that he was told the fans that were allowed in were friends and family of the WWE Superstars themselves.

I believe RAW will have a small and select group of legitimate fans at the show tonight in addition to trainees. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) June 15, 2020