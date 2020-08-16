Update On WWE’s Deal With Amway Center & Potential For Fan Involvement

WWE will be running events from the Amway Center in the near future, starting with WWE SummerSlam, and more details are now available about that.

All WWE Raw, WWE SmackDown, and PPV events are expected to be run from the Amway Center moving forwards, and according to Jon Alba, this will be the situation until at least the end of August.

Alba reported that WWE has signed a contract with the Amway Center until the end of October, meaning they will have exclusive rights for the arena until that point.

However, it was also reported that there will be no fans allowed in during that point, so live audiences aren’t expected at a WWE show until the start of November at the very earliest, depending on the situation in regards to COVID-19.

However, there will be some fan involvement in the shows as WWE is expecting to be using interactive screens to bring some fan elements to the show, although it remains to be seen exactly how that will be implemented.