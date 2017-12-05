ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

* * * * *

As noted, rapper Machine Gun Kelly has been announced to perform at today’s WWE Tribute to the Troops TV taping. Kelly was backstage at Raw last night, and noted he will be performing his single “Home” at the tapings.

Kelly will also be performing his single “Let You Go” at the tapings, and below is footage of Kelly backstage at Raw last night, teasing a possible confrontation with Kevin Owens at the Troops taping today in San Diego:

Update on Pontiac Silverdome

After an initial implosion attempt failed, The Pontiac Silverdome, which hosted WrestleMania 3 back in 1987, was successfully imploded over the weekend:

WATCH: Chopper 7 video shows the successful implosion of the Pontiac Silverdome pic.twitter.com/gV1461d3dR — WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) December 4, 2017

Seven Things to Know Before Smackdown

WWE has released the following video ahead of tonight’s Smackdown Live.

As noted, Smackdown will feature three big matches tonight, including Charlotte Flair vs Tamina, New Day vs Aiden English and Rusev, and Bobby Roode vs Baron Corbin. ProWrestling.com will be providing complete, LIVE coverage of the show at 8pm EST so be sure to join us then!