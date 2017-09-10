Update On Rey Mysterio And His Status With Global Force Wrestling

Last month, it was reported that Rey Mysterio won’t be returning to WWE anytime soon, which led many to believe that he was heading to Global Force Wrestling. However, it doesn’t look like the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion is going to sign with GFW.

On Saturday, Mike Johnson of PW Insider was asked about Rey Mysterio’s status with GFW, and according to Johnson, the negotiations between Mysterio and GFW are dead, and the former world champ is now focusing on preparing his son Dominick for a career in the business.

“As we broke in the PWInsider Elite section on 8/23, negotiations ended without a deal. Mysterio had an offer and opted not to take it. We were told and reported at that time that he’s going to focus on training his son Dominick and getting him ready for a career in the business.”