Update On Ric Flair’s Recent Surgery And Expected Hospital Stay

– According to Sports Illustrated‘s Justin Barrasso, Ric Flair’s recent surgery was believed to be an intestinal blockage but ended up having part of his bowel removed.

It was also noted that Flair’s history of drinking led to making his health problems worse. Flair spoke with Barrasso ten days ago and commented on his drinking, saying:

“I had one vice. I’m not going to point my finger at anybody else. My vice was drinking. I didn’t have any pain issues, addiction problems, marijuana, cocaine, nothing like that. It’s a fact that I kept myself up all night and always had a good time.”

As noted, Flair’s fiancée, Wendy Barlow, cleared up recent reports about Flair’s hospitalization and reason for surgery, saying he did not have colon surgery.

Flair’s surgery reportedly led to other complications, and it’s believed he could end up staying in the hospital for more than a month.

As noted, PWInsider.com earlier reported that Flair’s surgery was a success but is currently undergoing dialysis to restore proper function of his kidneys.

