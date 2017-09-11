Update On Ronda Rousey Wrestling In WWE

As previously noted, Ronda Rousey will be in attendance for the finals of the Mae Young Classic on Tuesday, which is where the first major WWE Horsewomen vs. MMA Horsewomen could take place.

In this week’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer talked about WWE possibly doing an angle between the two factions during Tuesday’s show. He also named Stephanie McMahon and Charlotte Flair as possible opponents for the former UFC champ.

“One would expect an angle on the 9/12 live show in Las Vegas. The rumors have been that Rousey would do a Horsewomen vs. Horsewomen match at Survivor Series and that would lead to another match at WrestleMania, singles match with Stephanie McMahon and Charlotte being the names most talked about.”