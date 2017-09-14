Update On Ronda Rousey’s Future With WWE

On Thursday’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about Ronda Rousey’s future in WWE, and the rumored Horsewomen vs. Horsewomen match.

“[Rousey] is gonna work there, it’s just a question of when,” Meltzer said. “I don’t know when the angle is being shot, I figured it would be [at the Mae Young Classic] but it wasn’t.”

Prior to the finals of Tuesday’s Mae Young Classic, many predicted that WWE would set up a Horsewomen vs. Horsewomen match for Survivor Series during the Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane match.

Also, per the Observer, if Ronda does a singles match, she’ll likely face either Charlotte Flair or Stephanie McMahon.