As seen on WWE 205 Live last night, both Enzo Amore and Kalisto were not on the show, and it’s because the two Cruiserweights were traveling for WWE’s live events in Abu Dhabi and India this week. At the events, Enzo will be defending his WWE Cruiserweight Title against Kalisto.

Samoa Joe Takes Shot at Jason Jordan

Following WWE Raw this week, Samoa Joe took shots at both Jason Jordan and Kurt Angle by Tweeting the following:

“But I don’t want to go to school today daddy 🤕” pic.twitter.com/zaie3nO1Hx — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) December 5, 2017

Update on The Singh Brothers

As seen in the Tweet below, it looks like The Singh Brothers will be accompanying Jinder Mahal to ringside for his upcoming match against Triple H in New Delhi. The brothers have not appeared on WWE TV since losing a Handicap match to AJ Styles on Smackdown Live, but they will be traveling with the WWE crew overseas for live events this week:

