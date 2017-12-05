ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

WWE Cruiserweights Gran Metalik and TJP have been noticeably absent from WWE TV in recent weeks, which has lead to speculation that the two of them might be dealing with injuries.

According to PWInsider.com, neither talent is injured, and WWE is keeping them home as a cost-cutting measure while creative comes up with a way to work the two of them back into WWE story lines. They have both been off TV as a result of WWE not having anything for them creatively at the moment.

Top WWE NXT Stars Injured At TV Live Events

While the above-mentioned names are not injured, PWInsider is also reporting WWE NXT stars Aleister Black and No Way Jose both suffered minor injuries over the weekend. As a result, Adam Cole wrestled twice at the NXT live event in Bel Air, Maryland, and Black and Jose were kept off the shows for precautionary reasons.

Enzo Missing 205 Live

WWE has released the following video, featuring Enzo Amore commenting on Drew Gulak’s win tonight, which will advance Gulak to Raw next week, where he will face Rich Swann in a #1 contenders match. Also during the video, Enzo reveals he will be off 205 Live tomorrow night, as he heads overseas for WWE’s upcoming tour of Abu Dhabi. In his absence, Enzo is putting Gulak in charge of “The Zo Train”: