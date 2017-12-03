As we noted earlier this week, WWE has released longtime music composer Jim Johnston, who was responsible for legendary themes songs for superstars like The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Steve Austin, Chris Jericho and many more.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, many in the company saw Johnston’s release coming, as he had a high contract with the company and WWE had been relying more on CFO$ as of late.

Read Also: Johnston Discusses The Creation of Undertaker’s Theme Song

Johnston reportedly did not want to part ways with WWE, but when his contract expired last week, WWE decided against re-signing him.