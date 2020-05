Updated AEW Double Or Nothing PPV Card: 8 Matches Confirmed

Event: AEW Double or Nothing

Date: Saturday, May 23rd, 2020

Location: Jacksonville, FL

How To Watch: PPV, B/R Live, FITE TV (international only)

AEW World Championship

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brodie Lee

TNT Championship Finals

Cody Rhodes vs. Lance Archer

*Title presented by Mike Tyson

Stadium Stampede Match

The Elite vs. The Inner Circle

MJF vs. Jungle Boy

Casino Ladder Match

Colt Cabana vs. Darby Allin vs. Rey Fenix vs. Orange Cassidy vs. TBD

AEW Women’s Championship

Nyla Rose (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

Kris Statlander vs. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

#1 Contender’s Match

Private Party vs. Best Friends