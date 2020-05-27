Updated AEW Dynamite Lineup For Tonight’s Double Or Nothing Fallout Show

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with an all new episode of AEW Dynamite, live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. This will be the first show since this past weekend’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Here’s what’s on deck:

Matt Hardy & The Young Bucks vs. Joey Janela & Private Party

Battle Royal to determine Cody Rhodes’ first TNT Championship challenger

AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida in action

The Inner Circle Pep Rally

Dr. Britt Baker addresses her recent injury

AEW Champion Jon Moxley to appear

Mike Tyson to appear!

Join us for live coverage of AEW Dynamite tonight at 8PM ET.