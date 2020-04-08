Updated AEW Weekly Rankings: Jericho Finally Falls, Hager Moves Into Top Spot

All Elite Wrestling has released updated rankings for this week ahead of AEW Dynamite and… well, things are almost exactly the same as they were last week.

The tag team division is identical, and in the women’s division the only change is that Hikaru Shida scored another win bringing her current record to 6-1 on the year. In the men’s division, Chris Jericho fell a spot but somehow still retained the #2 position, while Jake Hager moved into #1.