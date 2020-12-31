Updated Cards For AEW New Year’s Smash Nights One & Two

AEW postponed their two-week New Year’s Smash event to kick-off 2021 due to the sudden and tragic passing of Jon Huber, also known as Mr. Brodie Lee.

A celebration of life tribute episode aired this week, pushing back night one of New Year’s Smash to next week on January 6. We now know that Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Sydal will still take place next week as scheduled, but this time as part of the first card. Additionally, The Young Bucks and SCU will take on The Acclaimed and TH2 in an eight-man tag.

Night Two will now include Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker, PAC vs. Eddie Kingston, and Miro vs. Chuckie T. Darby Allin is still expected to defend the TNT Championship against Brian Cage, plus FTR will face Jurassic Express.

Tickets for the Night One of our New Year's Smash on Wednesday, Jan 6th for #AEWDynamite go on-sale THIS SATURDAY, Jan 2nd at 10am EST and tickets start at $20.

Below are the updated match cards for both nights.

AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash Night One

Wednesday, January 6, 2021

AEW World Championship

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Rey Fenix

AEW Women’s Championship

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Abadon

Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Sydal

Wardlow vs. Jake Hager

The Young Bucks & SCU vs. The Acclaimed & TH2

Jon Moxley returns

Snoop Dogg appears

Chris Jericho on commentary

AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash Night Two

Wednesday, January 13, 2021

AEW TNT Championship

Darby Allin (c) vs. Brian Cage

FTR vs. Jurassic Express

Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker

PAC vs. Eddie Kingston

Miro vs. Chuckie T