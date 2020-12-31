AEW
Updated Cards For AEW New Year’s Smash Nights One & Two
AEW postponed their two-week New Year’s Smash event to kick-off 2021 due to the sudden and tragic passing of Jon Huber, also known as Mr. Brodie Lee.
A celebration of life tribute episode aired this week, pushing back night one of New Year’s Smash to next week on January 6. We now know that Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Sydal will still take place next week as scheduled, but this time as part of the first card. Additionally, The Young Bucks and SCU will take on The Acclaimed and TH2 in an eight-man tag.
Night Two will now include Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker, PAC vs. Eddie Kingston, and Miro vs. Chuckie T. Darby Allin is still expected to defend the TNT Championship against Brian Cage, plus FTR will face Jurassic Express.
Below are the updated match cards for both nights.
AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash Night One
Wednesday, January 6, 2021
AEW World Championship
Kenny Omega (c) vs. Rey Fenix
AEW Women’s Championship
Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Abadon
Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Sydal
Wardlow vs. Jake Hager
The Young Bucks & SCU vs. The Acclaimed & TH2
Jon Moxley returns
Snoop Dogg appears
Chris Jericho on commentary
AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash Night Two
Wednesday, January 13, 2021
AEW TNT Championship
Darby Allin (c) vs. Brian Cage
FTR vs. Jurassic Express
Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker
PAC vs. Eddie Kingston
Miro vs. Chuckie T
AEW
Jim Ross Discusses What Sting Can Bring To AEW
During his latest Grilling With JR podcast, the AEW commentator spoke about what Sting can bring to the company.
The WWE Hall Of Famer made a surprise appearance at AEW’s Winter Is Coming event and since then he has been a consistent presence on AEW Dynamite.
However, it is still unknown whether or not he will end up actually wrestling for the company, but Jim Ross spoke about what roles he may end up taking on during his time with AEW.
“What’s really going on is Tony Khan reached out, hired Sting to a multiyear deal. He’s going to have a variety of roles, I don’t know what they are exactly but they will be in a creative capacity where he’s a character on television.
There’s a lot of ways to be a character on T.V.” said Jim Ross, “that’s been accepted by the audience nowadays that doesn’t include wrestling a match every week.” (H/T to SEScoops.com for the transcriptions)
AEW
Brodie Lee Shirt Becomes The Highest Selling Pro Wrestling Tees Shirt Of 2020
Despite the fact that his tribute shirt has just been released, Brodie Lee is officially the highest-selling shirt for Pro Wrestling Tees.
Pro Wrestling Tees revealed the news on social media, proving just how popular the shirt has been, with the wrestling world coming together to celebrate the life of Brodie Lee. The company revealed that Orange Cassidy did have the highest-selling shirt, but after just four hours of it being released, Brodie Lee has broken that record.
That’s not the only record that the tribute shirt has broken either, as this has officially become the most sold shirt within 24 hours for the company, breaking the record before the end of AEW Dynamite after less than just two hours.
Of course, all of the money from the shirts are going to benefit the Huber Family.
AEW
WWE Superstars React To AEW’s Brodie Lee Tribute Show
This week saw AEW Dynamite put together an incredible tribute show for Mr. Brodie Lee, and WWE Superstars have commented on the show.
What a perfect tribute show to a beautiful man. I'm just so glad I got to be friends with someone so many loved. #BrodieLee
Well done to all involved @AEW #RIPBrodieLee
Well done to all involved @AEW #RIPBrodieLee
That was a fantastic way to say goodbye.
That was wonderful.
— Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) December 31, 2020
That was a fantastic way to say goodbye.
— Austin #Creed4G4 – Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) December 31, 2020
That was wonderful.
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 31, 2020
