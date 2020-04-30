Updated Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament Standings

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT featured two more matches in the ongoing round robin tournament to crown a new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

Isaiah “Scott” Swerve opened the night with a victory over newcomer El Hijo del Fantasma, bringing both of their records to 1-1. Akira Tozawa (1-0) and Gentleman Jack Gallagher (0-1) will wrestle their second matches in the tournament next week.

Drake Maverick picked up an emotion and hard-fought victory later in the show, defeating 205 Live original Tony Nese to improve his record to 1-1. Nese falls to 0-2, while both Jake Atlas and KUSHIDA have yet to wrestle their second matches.

Group A

Jake Atlas (1-0)

KUSHIDA (1-0)

Drake Maverick (1-1)

Tony Nese (0-2)

Group B