Updated Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament Standings

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT featured two more matches in the ongoing round robin tournament to crown a new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion.
Isaiah “Scott” Swerve opened the night with a victory over newcomer El Hijo del Fantasma, bringing both of their records to 1-1. Akira Tozawa (1-0) and Gentleman Jack Gallagher (0-1) will wrestle their second matches in the tournament next week.
Drake Maverick picked up an emotion and hard-fought victory later in the show, defeating 205 Live original Tony Nese to improve his record to 1-1. Nese falls to 0-2, while both Jake Atlas and KUSHIDA have yet to wrestle their second matches.
Group A
- Jake Atlas (1-0)
- KUSHIDA (1-0)
- Drake Maverick (1-1)
- Tony Nese (0-2)
Group B
- Akira Tozawa (1-0)
- El Hijo del Fantasma (1-1)
- Isaiah “Swerve” Scott (1-1)
- Jack Gallagher (0-1)