Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling Rebellion Special

Impact Wrestling is currently advertising four matches for part one of their Rebellion special, kicking off next Tuesday, April 21st on AXS TV.
Rebellion was originally slated as a pay-per-view event set to air live on Sunday, April 19th from New York, but it was later turned into a two-part television special taped without a live crowd, due to COVID-19.
Here’s the match card so far:
X-Division Championship
Ace Austin (c) vs. Willie Mack
Sami Callihan vs. Ken Shamrock
Kylie Rae vs. Kiera Hogan
Rhino & Tommy Dreamer vs. oVe