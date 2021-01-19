WWE
Updated List Of 2021 WWE Royal Rumble Participants Following 1/18 Raw
The 2021 WWE Royal Rumble will take place one week from Sunday.
Coming out of this week’s Monday Night Raw, we now know that Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, and Shayna Baszler will officially compete in the women’s Rumble.
Royce is currently involved in a feud with Charlotte Flair, while Bliss has her sights set on Asuka’s Raw Women’s Championship. Baszler made it clear in a backstage promo that she wants to toss everyone out, including Nia Jax.
As noted earlier, Jeff Hardy has declared his spot in the men’s Rumble.
21 spots remain open for both the men’s and women’s Rumbles. The updated card is featured below.
WWE Royal Rumble
Sunday, January 31, 2021
30-Man Royal Rumble Match
Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro & Jeff Hardy confirmed
30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss & Shayna Baszler confirmed
WWE Championship Match
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Goldberg
Last Man Standing WWE Universal Championship Match
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens
WWE RAW RESULTS
JANUARY 18, 2021
RANDY ORTON UPDATE
After an excellent video package paying tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, we are shown Randy Orton backstage in a mask with burn scars, saying the voices in his head have never been louder. He says three weeks ago he held Alexa Bliss’ fate in his hands, but he showed a side of himself that he didn’t know existed…compassion.
Orton said his next victim arrived like a lamb to the slaughter (Triple H) until she interrupted. Orton says he hasn’t been able to sleep as all he sees is the ball of fire hurtling towards his face, and Randy says he is wearing the mask to protect himself and to shield everyone from the horror he endured.
Randy says he considers himself lucky, and he doesn’t blame Alexa Bliss, he blames The Fiend. He says he knows what The Fiend wants, which is to stop him from achieving the inevitable, which would be a third Royal Rumble victory as he watches clips of his previous two wins.
Orton says everyone in the locker room enjoyed seeing him be burnt, knowing that their biggest threat to the Rumble was gone. However, the Viper vows to remain in the Rumble match. He says he can only compete for as long as he can tolerate the pain, but the funny thing is, he enjoys the pain.
Randy says everyone can thank The Fiend when he burns their Royal Rumble dreams to ashes, as he goes on to main event WrestleMania.
RIC FLAIR & LACEY EVANS ARRIVE TOGETHER
Ric Flair and Lacey Evans are shown earlier today entering WWE Raw today. They’re asked about their relationship and Lacey questions if Charly Caruso is TMZ. She then says there is a reason Ric is known as the ‘Dirtiest Player In The Game,’ and as far as their relationship, she is simply learning from the greatest of all time.
PEYTON ROYCE vs. CHARLOTTE FLAIR
While Charlotte Flair is making her entrance, she gets jumped from behind by Peyton Royce, with the two women brawling until they’re pulled apart by WWE officials. When the match begins, Charlotte Flair starts out very aggressively, attacking Peyton in the corner.
The match spills to the outside with Flair nailing several chops, but Peyton then backs away, only to be sent face-first into the announce table. Charlotte then goes for another chop but Royce avoids it and Charlotte’s hand slaps against the ring post, turning the tide of momentum here.
Flair turns things around again though, pulling Royce up on the top rope, but she then misses with a splash into the corner and Royce then pulls Charlotte down to the mat. Peyton then puts pressure on the Queen in the corner, pushing her foot straight into her neck.
However, Charlotte responds with a shoulder into the midsection and then a huge forearm as she drives Royce into the canvas. But just as Charlotte is on a roll…WOOO, the Nature Boy is here, with Lacey Evans in a classic Flair robe.
With Charlotte distracted, she turns around and gets nailed by a spinning kick from Peyton, yet she is still able to kick out of the pinfall attempt. Peyton then hits a jawbreaker and another big kick to the face, but Royce then tries and fails with an attack from the top rope.
This leads to Flair snapping Royce’s back across her knee as she follows up by slamming her face-first into the ring post. Flair then hits a big boot to Royce, dropping her out of the ring as she calls out Lacey Evans to appear and come and fight her.
Royce once again fights back with some elbow strikes and then several big kicks to the face, but Flair continues to kick out. Royce tries to keep her momentum going, but Flair goes after her knee several times, and she then locks in the Figure Eight which leads to the submission.
Winner: Charlotte Flair
