Updated List of Guests Announced For This Morning’s Episode of ‘The Bump’

The following names have been announced for today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump:

  • WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth
  • Charles Robinson
  • Sam Roberts
  • Angel Garza
  • Tegan Nox & Shotzi Blackheart

The Bump, hosted by Kayla Braxton, airs every Wednesday morning at 10AM ET on the WWE Network and all company digital platforms.