Updated List of Guests Announced For This Morning’s Episode of ‘The Bump’

The following names have been announced for today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump:
- WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth
- Charles Robinson
- Sam Roberts
- Angel Garza
- Tegan Nox & Shotzi Blackheart
The Bump, hosted by Kayla Braxton, airs every Wednesday morning at 10AM ET on the WWE Network and all company digital platforms.
It's finally time to tell who's joining us TOMORROW on an all-new #WWETheBump!
(Those looking for #247Champion @RonKillings… this is where he'll be.) 🙃 pic.twitter.com/IEQC1xKeWS
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) June 16, 2020