Updated List Of WWE Royal Rumble Participants Following 1/25 Raw

We’re in the home stretch to WWE’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view and the final card is taking shape.

Prior to Monday Night Raw, it was confirmed that John Morrison and Sheamus will participate in the 30-man Rumble. Later during the show, Mustafa Ali announced his participation thanks to Kofi Kingston being out of action.

The biggest entrant announcement came when WWE Hall of Famer Edge announced he is returning from injury and will take part in the men’s Rumble for a second year in a row.

As of this writing, there were no announcements for the women other than that Charlotte Flair and Asuka will defend the WWE Tag Team Championship against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

Below is the updated lineup.

WWE Royal Rumble

Sunday, January 31, 2021

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler, John Morrison, Sheamus, Mustafa Ali & Edge confirmed

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler, Tamina Snuka, Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan confirmed

WWE Championship Match

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Goldberg

Last Man Standing WWE Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Charlotte Flair & Asuka (c) vs. Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax

Make plans to join us right here at ProWrestling.com this Sunday for complete Royal Rumble coverage.