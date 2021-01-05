Updated List Of WWE Royal Rumble Participants Following 1/4 Raw

Coming out of the Legends Night edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, a few more competitors are now confirmed for this year’s Royal Rumble matches.

As previously noted, Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair has declared her spot. And while appearing on Raw Talk, Shayna Baszler would all but confirm her entry by implying the queen of spades should never reveal her hand.

On the men’s side, AJ Styles and Randy Orton have both announced their participation in the 30-man match.

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view card for January 31 is slowly taking shape:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles & Randy Orton confirmed

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Nia Jax & Charlotte Flair confirmed

WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Goldberg

(unofficial)