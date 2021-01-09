Updated List Of WWE Royal Rumble Participants Following 1/8 SmackDown

Three more names are confirmed for this year’s WWE Royal Rumble matches.

Bianca Belair and Bayley have unfinished business, yet they have both thrown their names in hat to compete in the 30-woman bout. The two had plenty to say to each other during a backstage segment on SmackDown.

Additionally, former Mr. Money in the Bank Otis has also declared himself for the men’s Royal Rumble. This will mark his first time competing in such a match.

Following this week’s SmackDown, here’s an updated look at the Royal Rumble card:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton & Otis confirmed

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair & Bayley confirmed

WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Goldberg

(unofficial)

WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Adam Pearce