Updated Schedule Of Weekly Professional Wrestling Television & Streaming Series

AEW has confirmed a brand new match for the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, which will feature Jon Moxley.

Tony Khan has revealed that former AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley will be in singles action this Wednesday, where he will go one on one with Cezar Bononi.

Khan claimed that Moxley wanted to be on the same card as Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers, while also claiming he wants to get another look at Bononi.