USA And FOX Contracts Reportedly Require WWE To Produce Set Number Of Live Shows

A report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stating that both USA and FOX require a certain amount of live shows from WWE.

The report states that both WWE’s television contracts for WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown require a certain amount of live shows, only allowing for a few taped events each year. When it comes to WWE Raw, for example, there are reportedly only three taped episodes allowed per year.

This could be a strong indication as to why WWE is making the decision to return to live programming starting with tonight’s WWE Raw, despite the current health situation involving Coronavirus.