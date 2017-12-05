The Usos Want to Break The Shield, Mahal & Usos Boating in Mexico (Videos), WWE Legend at Tribute to the Troops (Photo)

ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

WWE has released the following videos:

“Before their WWE Live Event in Monterrey, The Modern Day Maharaja and the SmackDown Tag Team Champions take a boat ride through the artificial river inside Parque Fundidora”:

“While answering which tandem the SmackDown Tag Team Champions want to face in the future, Jimmy & Jey Uso call out Raw Superstars Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose”:

WWE Legend at Tribute to the Troops

As noted, WWE Legend Sgt. Slaughter is on-hand for today’s WWE Tribute to the Troops tapings, and below is a photo of Slaughter at the Naval Base in San Diego: