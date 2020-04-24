WWE Superstar Velveteen Dream, real name Patrick Clark, has responded to allegations of sexual misconduct made against him.

The story first began with a post on Reddit from a user claiming that they and their friends, each allegedly underage, had been sent inappropriate private messages from Clark on Instagram, including an explicit photo. A brief audio clip has also surfaced of a man asking “what school do you go to?”

It’s important to note that at this time, it is believed that no police report has been filed, and all accusations against him have yet to be substantiated.

Clark wrote on Twitter: “Be assured I did not communicate inappropriately with anyone. A private photo of mine was shared without my consent or knowledge and I am working with a third party to look into this matter.”