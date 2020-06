Velveteen Dream was involved in a car accident on Friday. The news was first reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, who noted that Dream has been released from the hospital. No other information is known at this point, but we will keep you updated as more becomes available.

WWE has confirmed to me that Velveteen Dream was in a car accident today, and has been released from the hospital. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 27, 2020