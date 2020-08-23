Velveteen Dream Reportedly Has Backstage Heat For Preferential Treatment

Velveteen Dream returning to WWE recently has been a very controversial topic amongst people, and that reportedly includes backstage.

Dream’s name has been thrown around as part of the #SpeakingOut movement, and that is something that a lot of fans have continued to call out since he returned to the ring. Triple H has spoken out about the situation in several recent interviews now, claiming that there is nothing more to discuss on the matter.

However, according to a report by Fightful, the backstage reaction to his return has not been a positive one. His comeback was kept incredibly private and most of the wrestlers only knew just before it happened.

There has reportedly been heat on Velveteen Dream for a while over behavioral problems, with some believing he gets preferential treatment for several situations, which would normally have led to others being quickly fired.