Velveteen Dream Returns To WWE NXT & Battles Adam Cole

After being absent from WWE television in recent weeks, Velveteen Dream made his return to WWE NXT this week.

The Dream appeared in a backstage segment to confront Adam Cole and Roderick Strong, attempting to wind them up about how Kyle O’Reilly is the leader of the Undisputed Era. However, that didn’t end up going well for him as Cole simply slapped the taste out of his mouth.

The two men then went on to compete in the main event match, with Velveteen Dream looking to get back to winning ways. However, that didn’t happen either, with Adam Cole picking up the victory in the main event of the show this week.