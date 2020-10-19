Vice TV Renews ‘Dark Side Of The Ring’ For Season Three; 14 New Episodes Coming In 2021

Vice TV has officially renewed Dark Side of the Ring, the network’s hit series diving deep into some of the greatest controversies and tragedies in professional wrestling’s often sobering history.

Season three will feature 14 episodes, the most for a single season to date, and is set to premiere in 2021. Noted wrestling journalist David Bixenspan has also announced that he was hired on as a researcher.

It is no surprise that Vice, formerly Viceland, was looking to bring back Dark Side of the Ring following the success of season two, as it is the most watched series in the young network’s history.

Season two was up 73% over season one in the core 18-49 ratings demographic, thanks in large part to its two-part coverage of the infamous Chris Benoit double murder suicide.