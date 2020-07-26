Vickie Guerrero Discusses How She Got Involved With AEW

Vickie Guerrero recently made her return to wrestling with AEW, managing Nyla Rose and she spoke about that recently on her podcast.

During the latest Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show, she spoke about how the Chris Jericho cruise played a big impact in gaining her interest in wrestling again.

“I think it was me being on [Chris Jericho’s cruise]. You’re surrounded by all the wrestling fans and you see the shows every night,” Vickie explained. “Me being from where I’ve been with WWE, your brain starts ticking and you start getting ideas. And interviewing the women, most of them were babies at the time except for Penelope. We had ref Aubrey on the panel, Allie and they all sort of had their own storyline going. “But I looked at Nyla during the podcast and I thought, man, she would be so much fun to manage. Despite mentioning it, and of course she loved the idea. And of course, we teased the crowd from the cruise,” Guerrero added. “We had good feedback, but of course, it had to go back to AEW and people had to discuss this. But that was my dream; I said, ‘Well God, if this is going to happen then it’s meant to be, and if not, then it’s okay.'”

Vickie then spoke about how she wants her character to be different from what she did during her time in WWE, which she discussed in length.