Vickie Guerrero Talks Signing With AEW & Working Backstage With Nyla Rose

Vickie Guerrero has certainly made her mark since joining AEW, and in a recent interview with Daily DDT, she spoke about signing with the company.

Vickie spoke about choosing to work with AEW instead of returning to WWE, admitting that she retired from WWE in 2014 and without AEW, she wouldn’t be anywhere else.

“No hesitation, put it that way. I retired from WWE in 2014. My focus was not to return to them. We just had a lot of just difference of opinions and things going on. If it wasn’t going to be for AEW, I don’t think I would be anywhere else, but when AEW presented that there was some opportunity, I gave 100%, just my whole being. I said, ‘I’m here for you and I can’t wait to be a team player with the company.'”

She then spoke about working alongside Nyla Rose and how they have been working closely together backstage as well as on camera.

“Nyla and I have been having a great time backstage. We’re creating new ideas for a creative storyline. We’re thinking of new slogans, along with our hashtags. I mean she has a great attitude and such a funny person to work with. I think with our comedian scenes and just jokes has made it for a really fun time backstage. I’m looking forward to some really great storylines with the women’s roster at AEW.”