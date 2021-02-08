Victoria Reflects On Her WWE Royal Rumble Appearance

Victoria was one of the surprise returns for the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble, and she recently reflected on her return to the ring.

During the latest episode of their GAW TV podcast, Victoria (Lisa Marie Varon) and Mickie James discussed their experience at the 2021 Royal Rumble. Victoria revealed that she was contacted just two weeks before the match, and she admitted that she was worried about if the current roster would accept her.

“I thought I was gonna come in there and bump and feed for everybody else, and let everybody else shine on me because that’s what I’m used to. When I found out, we had a rehearsal, just to find out what number we’re coming in and stuff like that and… I don’t know, it was crazy, and when they were like, Victoria is coming back, she’s gonna clean house, everybody’s been waiting for her to be coming back, I couldn’t even talk. I started crying. The response from the other workers, the girls, I didn’t think I was going to be, I thought they were going to go, oh, who the hell is this coming back? I don’t know, I had no clue.”

She admitted that one concern was her fitness and being able to compete in the match, revealing how she prepared for the bout.

“I was blown up. I was out of breath because I got the call two weeks before the Rumble, and you cant get in ring shape in two weeks. It’s just impossible. I bought a recumbent bike. A recumbent bike. I’m sitting on my butt pedalling going, oh my god, I don’t want to look like, as Mickie would say, a sack of potatoes coming out. You’re not ready because the adrenaline, it was just a lot to take in. I’m like, am I ready? Oh my God, I don’t want the fans to be disappointed in my performance, I want them to still think I can kick ass. There’s a lot of pressure, man.”

When it came to the match itself, Victoria singled out Bayley and Ruby Riott as two wrestlers who helped her throughout the match, keeping her calm.