Victoria Reflects On Her WWE Royal Rumble Appearance
Victoria was one of the surprise returns for the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble, and she recently reflected on her return to the ring.
During the latest episode of their GAW TV podcast, Victoria (Lisa Marie Varon) and Mickie James discussed their experience at the 2021 Royal Rumble. Victoria revealed that she was contacted just two weeks before the match, and she admitted that she was worried about if the current roster would accept her.
“I thought I was gonna come in there and bump and feed for everybody else, and let everybody else shine on me because that’s what I’m used to. When I found out, we had a rehearsal, just to find out what number we’re coming in and stuff like that and… I don’t know, it was crazy, and when they were like, Victoria is coming back, she’s gonna clean house, everybody’s been waiting for her to be coming back, I couldn’t even talk. I started crying. The response from the other workers, the girls, I didn’t think I was going to be, I thought they were going to go, oh, who the hell is this coming back? I don’t know, I had no clue.”
She admitted that one concern was her fitness and being able to compete in the match, revealing how she prepared for the bout.
“I was blown up. I was out of breath because I got the call two weeks before the Rumble, and you cant get in ring shape in two weeks. It’s just impossible. I bought a recumbent bike. A recumbent bike. I’m sitting on my butt pedalling going, oh my god, I don’t want to look like, as Mickie would say, a sack of potatoes coming out. You’re not ready because the adrenaline, it was just a lot to take in. I’m like, am I ready? Oh my God, I don’t want the fans to be disappointed in my performance, I want them to still think I can kick ass. There’s a lot of pressure, man.”
When it came to the match itself, Victoria singled out Bayley and Ruby Riott as two wrestlers who helped her throughout the match, keeping her calm.
“It was also cool going through certain moves, and stuff like, that the girls were like, can you give me a move, can you give me a move. I want to take a move. I wasn’t used to it. I got in the ring and all the girls were cluttering me. I was going, whoa. I go, am I bumping or are you guys bumping for me? Then I put Peyton [Royce] in the Widow’s Peak, all the girls you saw line up going can you give me the Widow’s Peak, can you give me the Widow’s Peak? It was freakin awesome!
Bayley, I remember coming to two autograph signings. I was with Maven and then I was with Edge on one. You hear a girl going, I’m going to be a wrestler just like you, but you hear that all the time. [Usually] They don’t put the work in, they don’t know you have to move to this place and give up your family and all that sacrifice you do. Bayley was like, her and Ruby [Riott] kept on coming up [and asking] do you want to go over anything, do you have it? They were just so helpful at making me feel calm.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
Corey Graves Discusses What The Problem Is For The Women’s Tag Team Division
During the latest episode of WWE’s After The Bell, Corey Graves gave his honest thoughts on the women’s tag team division.
There has been criticism of the division since its inception, with the Tag Team Titles often feeling like an afterthought. The WWE commentator believes the big problem is that there’s simply a lack of legitimate tag teams within the division.
“I don’t mean this as any disrespect to any of the women on RAW or SmackDown that compete for the Women’s Tag Team Championships,” Graves said on the show. “I feel like the lack of legitimate tag teams is what’s killing that division.”
“You have people that show up randomly that want a match and now they’re a team,” Graves continued. “You’ve got Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke who are about the closest thing to a legitimate team. You’ve got Nia and Shayna that have grown into that role, but it’s just been a bunch of mashups of two random people competing for the championships and I feel like it’s just never really allowed that division to shine.” (H/T to SEScoops.com for the transcriptions)
Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax are currently holding the titles for the second time.
Steve Austin Reflects On His Final Match & What The Rock Said To Him
Steve Austin appeared on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump where he reflected on the final match of his in-ring career.
Steve Austin chose to retire after his WWE WrestleMania XIX clash with The Rock, in a match that saw the People’s Champion come out on top, defeating the Texas Rattlesnake. However, when it comes to the match itself, Austin admits that it could have been better.
“Nobody really knew this was going to be my last match; The Rock knew, and a couple of guys in management knew. I was going to go ride off into the sunset. I defeated The Rock two times prior at WrestleMania, and at WrestleMania 17, we rocked the house… I thought the match was good, but it could have been better.
Austin then spoke about what The Rock said to him at the end of the match, which summed up the bond that the two men have.
“I love The Rock. Right there, that part in the ring, he pushes Earl Hebner out of the way and says, ‘Hey man, I appreciate everything you did for. I just want you to know that I love you.’ I’m laying there with my eyes closed, and I said, ‘I love you, too.’ He meant it, and I meant it. Like we both said, we bring out the best in each other.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
Edge Reflects On Working WWE WrestleMania 36 With No Fans
So far since he returned from retirement, the vast majority of matches Edge has had haven’t had fans, and he discussed that experience.
The Rated-R Superstar returned to WWE last year at the WWE Royal Rumble as a huge surprise, and he spoke with Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling about that experience and what it was like to be able to come back.
“The Rumble last year was so overwhelming on so many fronts, first of all getting the news that I can do this again. I knew the work that I was putting in but you still don’t know that work will cost that result that you are hoping for,” admitted Edge. “I am very big on visualization, I believe that if you dream it you can make it happen and the Rumble was the realization of these dreams that I had and then I had to work to make those dreams come true. When I see that now it almost feels like a decade ago because so much has happened in the interim obviously with the world and what we all have been struggling through and we are hopefully finding our way through.
Edge then went on to feud with Randy Orton and the two men had a last man standing match at WWE WrestleMania 36. That bout had no fans present, in what was an experience that Edge admitted was weird.
“We get to WrestleMania and it was probably the strangest for me because it was soooo empty and it was soooo quiet and it was so unlike anything that I’ve ever experienced in terms of performance especially within the confines of the world of wrestling. That was a weird one, that was hard. I’m so thankful that I had an opponent like Randy Orton because it made what was fairly an impossible situation seem possible.
“Then we get to Backlash and I am super excited about that. Just to get in and wrestle, that’s all I wanted to do. I just wanted to back in and exchange wrestling holds and do it with one the best that is ever done it. Didn’t want to get injured but that’s what happened. Sometimes I push myself a little too hard but that’s the way I am wired, I don’t know.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
