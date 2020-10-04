Victoria States She Would Be Open To Being A WWE Coach/Agent

Former WWE Superstar, Victoria recently spoke with Fightful.com about her decision to retire from wrestling, and her future.

Her final match took place against another former WWE star, Melina, and she discussed how they put things together prior to the match.

“I got to pick my opponent. So, Melina Perez,” Lisa told Fightful. “It was for a female promoter, Bambi Weavil, which is Masters of [Ring] Entertainment. She made us the main event and was putting the title on me. I was like, “Oh, my gosh. This is a guy’s show, not just a female show.” I go, “We’re main event, we can’t just do sa ha-ha match. We have to do some dangerous stuff.” We were going over stuff and we’re up in thirty minutes, maybe forty-five minutes, and I was like, “I might do this, I might do that.” You know, we don’t really set in stone what we’re doing in the ring. “If I happen to do this, just go with it.” It’s improv. She was like, “Hey, can I use your black eyeliner?” I said, “Melina! We’re main event, we’re up in thirty minutes. Are you listening to me?” She goes, ‘Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah, I’m listening.'”

Victoria then reflected on how she made the decision to have that be her final match just 30-minutes before it actually happened.

I say, “Hey,” to the guy who’s announcing, “Give me the mic when you get out there.” The promoter didn’t know. I said, “Hey, guys. I just want to say thank you for coming out to my last match.” Everybody was like, “Oh, what?” The promoter was like, “We could have promoted this.” I was like, “I decided, like, thirty minutes before coming out.” My body was hurting and I don’t work the indie style any more. I’m not a fast worker. I’m more story telling. More facial expressions, one move means something. Not boom-boom-boom-boom. After independent shows I was getting, my boyfriend would come pick me up at the airport and I was just like, “I can’t move, man. I’m beat up.”

Now that her in-ring career is over, Victoria is looking ahead to what is next for her, and she admitted that she’s open to possibly taking on a coaching role.

“I would absolutely be interested in that,” said Lisa. “That would be up my alley. I think I was good with the rookies. Once I got good in the ring, I was a rookie myself. But, I could make people look good. The ones that were not very good at wrestling, I could pick them up and put myself in a move. I wasn’t upset for jobbing out. I remember telling the office, “Hey, give me Christy [Hemme]. She doesn’t have very much wrestling experience. Give me to her. I’ll make her look like a million bucks. I don’t care how much I lose,” and I came back to TV, ‘You have an angle with Christy.'” That was the breaking point when I was going, “I need to speak up. I’m tired of being quiet and just going ‘yes, sir.’” I was nice about it. I went to Vince and said, “Give me Christy. I know she’s our token girl right now. I’m gonna make her look like a million bucks.” I go, “I’m not gonna hurt her. I’m gonna make her feel so comfortable in the ring.” I’m not a girl that says, “You need to get through me to get into this business.” I’m the one that people want to work with. I’m very giving. Too much, sometimes. But, yeah, creative and agenting or producing or in the training type [of role]. Yeah. I would,” she declared.

Despite being retired, Victoria also spoke about the possibility of making a final WWE appearance, but only if it’s something substantial.