VIDEO: AEW Full Gear ‘The Buy-In’ Kickoff Show: Serena Deeb Defends NWA Women’s World Title

Featured above is The Buy-In kickoff show that aired prior to the second annual AEW Full Gear pay-per-view in Jacksonville, FL this Saturday.

Serena Deeb defends the NWA Women’s World Championship against the debuting Allysin Kay – a former NWA and TNA champion in her own right. Plus interviews and video packages previewing all the action ahead of an exciting Full Gear pay-per-view.

Deeb won NWA gold at a recent UWN Prime Time Live weekly pay-per-view, defeating another big name likely familiar to All Elite Wrestling fans in Thunder Rosa.