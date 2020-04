Check out the latest YouTube release from All Elite Wrestling above, entitled “ROAD TO TNT CHAMPIONSHIP”.

The short video features interviews with Cody Rhodes and Shawn Spears ahead of their upcoming rematch and first round TNT Championship tournament bout on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Jake “The Snake” Roberts also recaps his client Lance Archer’s dominating debut last week, and sends an ominous warning to those ahead of him in the tournament.