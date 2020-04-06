VIDEO: Bianca Belair On Attacking Zelina Vega At WrestleMania – “I Did What I Had To Do”

As previously reported, NXT Superstar Bianca Belair made a surprise appearance this Sunday evening during night two of WrestleMania 36.

Belair came to the aid of the Street Profits, specifically her husband Montez Ford, helping to fend off an attack from Angel Garza, Austin Theory and their manager, Zelina Vega.

In a backstage interview after the Street Profits’ successful title defense, the EST of NXT boldly claimed, “I did what I had to do,” in response to her attack on Vega. Check out the interview below.