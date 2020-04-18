VIDEO: Big E Celebrates Tag Team Title Win w/ Insane Post-Match Workout

As noted, Big E brought the Smackdown Tag Team Championships back to The New Day on Friday night by winning a unique triple threat match over The Miz and Jey Uso.

WWE has uploaded a new video, below, featuring Big E ranting and raving like an absolute lunatic during an intense post-match workout at the Performance Center. It’s every bit as ridiculous as you’d imagine.

‘E sort of screams about this for awhile in the video, but with this win The New Day are now 8-time WWE tag team champions, boasting two runs with the Raw titles, and an unprecedented six reigns with the Smackdown belts.