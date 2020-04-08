VIDEO: Brian Cage, The Rascalz, Impact Champs & More Take ‘Try Not To Laugh’ Challenge

Our own Doug Enriquez of the STF Underground podcast recently challenged several of the world’s best pro wrestlers to take the “Try Not To Laugh” challenge. You’ve probably seen these kinds of things on YouTube, but the idea is simple – guests watch funny clips from the internet and try their hardest not to laugh.

The video below features Impact World Tag Team Champions Ethan Page and Josh Alexander of The North, all three members of The Rascalz, MLW announcer Alicia Atout, former Impact World Champion Brian Cage, Jimmy Jacobs, Frank the Clown, and our friends from Wrestling With Unicorns.