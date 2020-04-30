VIDEO: Corey Taylor, Jay & Silent Bob, Duff McKagen & More Appear In AEW ‘Manitoba Melee’

Wrestling great Chris Jericho was joined by his Inner Circle faction this Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite for the third edition of “The Bubbly Bunch”. This week the group FaceTimes in for what Y2J refers to as a good, old fashioned “Manitoba Melee” – All Elite Wrestling’s absolutely ridiculous attempt at some of the current social media flash mob crazes.

At first the fighting remained between the members of the Inner Circle, before expanding to include AEW acts like “The Librarian” Peter Avalon, Sonny Kiss and Jungle Boy.

Things got a bit more weird when Jericho’s father and New York Rangers great Ted Irvine joined the brawl, but the gates of pure insanity quickly gave way to surprise appearances from Corey Taylor from Slipknot, Lou Ferrigno (with a taser for some reason?), and even Duff McKagen from Guns n’ Roses!

Jay & Silent Bob stopped by to join the fight, and wrestling fans will also recognize former Smackdown General Manager Vickie Guerrero and everybody’s favorite, Soul Train Jones; aka the Master of the Meatball Marinara; aka the real Million Dollar Champion, Virgil.

Check out the video above.