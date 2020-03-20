VIDEO: DARK SIDE OF THE RING – Chris Benoit Part 1

VICE TV has released the first hour of next week’s “Dark Side of the Ring” season premiere on the life and tragic death of former WWE world heavyweight champion Chris Benoit. The full two-hour episode will air next Tuesday night, March 24th at 9PM ET.

The clip below is nearly 50-minutes long and features interviews with several names within the wrestling business including Chris Jericho, Vicky Guerrero, Chavo Guerrero, Dean Malenko and Jim Ross. Members of Nancy Benoit’s family, including their son Daniel Benoit, are also heavily featured.