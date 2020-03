WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Sgt. Slaughter are featured in a new video, sitting down to rewatch their classic main event match from WrestleMania VII. Check out the video below.

For those who either weren’t alive in 1991 or simply haven’t explored this ridiculous period in WWF history, Slaughter’s character at the time was that of a turncoat Iraqi sympathizer smack dab in the middle of the Gulf War. Hulk Hogan was… well, Hulk Hogan.