WWE interviewer Kayla Braxton caught up with John Cena ahead of tonight’s Friday Night Smackdown, where the 16-time world champion will address Bray Wyatt, aka “The Fiend”, one last time before their match at WrestleMania.

When asked how he was dealing with the often bizarre mind games of The Fiend, Cena came out swinging in his response that there’s nothing to fear, but fear itself:

“I’m not paying it too much attention. I know The Fiend operates off of fear. But I also know that The Fiend is Bray Wyatt; is Husky Harris; is a guy in a mask. I’m not afraid of The Fiend, and I’m not afraid to say that I’m not afraid of The Fiend. He’s been able to manipulate his way through the WWE Universe and establish a panic by getting people to panic. Panic equals fear, and fear equals our collapse.”

Cena will face Wyatt inside a Firefly Fun House match, although the exact details of the bout will likely remain unknown until it airs this weekend at WrestleMania. “Big Match John” doubled down on his confidence, claiming that their match won’t be the long, back-and-forth fight that fans are used to seeing.

“Bray is going to get his ass handed to him. I’m in no mood to play around, and honestly I’m kind of fed up with situations, and people who think they are entitled to get chance, after chance, after chance to succeed. I’m sick of hearing a certain group of WWE Superstars walk around and say ‘I deserve this, or I deserve that.’ Maybe Bray is the first name on that list – I don’t know. I was going to sit back and let the future play its course, but the right person issued the right challenge, at the right time. I don’t feel bad about what’s going to happen.”

That’s certainly an interesting choice of words from John Cena, who has admitted he has far more matches behind him than on the road again. If Wyatt is indeed the “first name” on his list, that begs the question – who else is on that list?

UPDATE: The original video, as quoted above, has been for some reason removed from all WWE social media. It appears that WWE reshot the entire interview, which you can watch below.