VIDEO: Jordan Devlin Sends Message To “Fraud” Interim Cruiserweight Champion

As previously reported, WWE will holding a small tournament in the coming weeks to crown an interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion, as current title holder Jordan Devlin is currently stuck in Europe due to global restrictions on international travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Devlin recorded the video above, sending a cold warning to the so-called “fraud” who ends up holding the interim Cruiserweight title. The 30-year-old Irish born sensation promises that as soon as he is “legally able” to return to the NXT brand, he will prove who the legitimate champion is.