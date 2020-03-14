VIDEO: Kevin Owens Posts Uplifting Advice Amid Coronavirus Chaos

WWE Monday Night Raw star Kevin Owens took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon, dropping a video with some positive, uplifting advice in the face of the growing concern over COVID-19 (coronavirus).

“Let’s try to take care of each other. Let’s try to be nice and kind to each other. I went to the grocery store this morning, and I saw people acting in a way where, if I were to act this way I would just be so ashamed of myself. A lot of people feel like what’s happening right now is blown out of proportion. A lot of people are afraid. There’s no right or wrong way to feel, but I do think the right way to go about things is to be good to each other, and to take care of each other.

I’m certainly not the first one to say it – and who am I to say anything? I’m not trying to lecture anybody, I just hope everybody takes care of themselves, and each other. I think if we try to do that – it certainly can’t hurt. Being kind to one another is certainly not going to make things worse. I think being helpful and kind to each other will help a lot more than freaking out over who gets the last bag of frozen pees. Anyway, I’m going to go back to my family. Take care of each other. Let’s all just keep fighting, and I think we’ll be alright.”