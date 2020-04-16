VIDEO: Killer Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux Claim Their First Victim In NXT Debut

After weeks of teasing, the unhinged Killer Kross has finally arrived on WWE NXT television – and it would appear that he’s brought his “Smokeshow” of a girlfriend, Scarlett Bordeaux, along with him.

Kross appeared in the closing segment of Wednesday night’s NXT broadcast, brutally attacking Tommasso Ciampa backstage as he was reflecting on last week’s empty arena loss to Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae.

As you can see in the video above, after Kross attacked Ciampa and left him laying unconscious on the concrete, a pair of black leather boots can be seen standing next to both men.

The real-life couple has plenty of experience working together in both the U.S. and Mexico, although their characters were largely kept separate during their respective runs in Impact Wrestling.

Vignettes for Kross’ debut have been running for weeks, and the couple was very briefly spotted in a car outside of the arena that housed last week’s NXT main event, watching Gargano and LeRae leaving the parking lot together.